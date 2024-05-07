GH Research’s (GHRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 241.88% from the stock’s current price.

GHRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of GH Research stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,780. The company has a market capitalization of $608.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. GH Research has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in GH Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in GH Research by 72.9% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GH Research by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GH Research by 98.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GH Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 133,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

