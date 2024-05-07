Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.80

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 158260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $584.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2,656.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 528,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 509,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 193,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

