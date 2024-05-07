Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.75. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $109.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. On average, analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

