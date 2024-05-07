Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $151.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average is $124.81. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

