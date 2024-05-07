GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.590-$1.640 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 0.9 %

GFS opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.