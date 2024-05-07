GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GlycoMimetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GLYC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

