GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $89.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,068,000 after purchasing an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GMS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GMS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.71. GMS has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

