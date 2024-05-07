GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at $43,599,518.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,234 shares of company stock worth $14,025,346. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $128.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.24.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

