Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.41

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $10.05. Gogo shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 461,507 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gogo in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The business had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gogo news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 28,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harris N. Williams acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $170,019. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth $23,850,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 40.3% in the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 905,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 32.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 13.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 481,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 58,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

