Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,481 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,247,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.06. 104,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,796. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

