Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 11.4% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 6.20% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $337,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,134,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 653,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after buying an additional 342,752 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,514,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,039,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 794,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,494,000 after purchasing an additional 226,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $99.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 204,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,508. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.95.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.