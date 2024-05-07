GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 15.3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,029,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,418,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Separately, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
