Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.93

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.93 and last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 115771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.50. The firm has a market cap of C$410.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of C$210.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 1.6059783 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

