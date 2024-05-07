Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $222-224 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.21 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOPE

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.