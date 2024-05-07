Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Gap Up to $7.04

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.04, but opened at $8.00. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 421,079 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 24.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $181.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 546,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

