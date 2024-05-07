Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $19.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

