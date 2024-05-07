Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Green Plains traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 2243970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPRE

Insider Transactions at Green Plains

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Green Plains by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period.

Green Plains Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.