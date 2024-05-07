Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Green Plains traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 2243970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
Insider Transactions at Green Plains
Institutional Trading of Green Plains
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Green Plains by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period.
Green Plains Stock Down 3.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
