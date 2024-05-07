Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Green Plains from $33.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Green Plains Stock Down 1.3 %

GPRE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 321,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,144. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,778.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,945,000 after purchasing an additional 584,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,352,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,317,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after purchasing an additional 123,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 960,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 316,142 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

