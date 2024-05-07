Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $143.01 million during the quarter.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

GLRE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 25,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,441. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLRE

Insider Transactions at Greenlight Capital Re

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.