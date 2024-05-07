GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Makes New Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $279.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.24%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

