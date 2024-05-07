GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Purchases Shares of 2,473 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.10. 150,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,698. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

