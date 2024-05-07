GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Takes $478,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

ISCG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,129. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $553.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

