Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,291 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,291 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $29,750.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,415,676 shares in the company, valued at $30,877,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.2 %

HGTY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 50,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.77. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Hagerty had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the first quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 328,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,140 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hagerty by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Articles

