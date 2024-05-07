Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Haleon by 853.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Haleon by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Down 0.7 %

HLN stock opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.