Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 248.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

