Hanesbrands (HBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Hanesbrands has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.10)-($0.04) EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.42-0.48 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hanesbrands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

