Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.50

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 16564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

