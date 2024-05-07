HC Wainwright Increases Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $25.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASPN. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

ASPN stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 71.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

