HC Wainwright Increases Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $185.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,772. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -54.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,716,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

