HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 187.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. 22,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $752.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.25. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,607 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

