HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.7008 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59.

HDFC Bank has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HDFC Bank to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

