Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52 to $1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.38 to $0.39 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.