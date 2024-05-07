Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38 to $0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.52 to $1.58 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. 4,756,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,855. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.