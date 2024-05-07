Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $513.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

