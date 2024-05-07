Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00006407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $148.82 million and approximately $26,434.20 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07806264 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $36,675.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

