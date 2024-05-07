Highlander Partners L.P. Acquires 8,700 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Highlander Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises 5.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.93. 219,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.