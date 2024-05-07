Highlander Partners L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.6% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,333,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,983,174. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

