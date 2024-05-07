Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Down to $10.01

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $8.54. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 213,933 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hillman Solutions Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 19.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 23.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

