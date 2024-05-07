Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE:HGV opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

