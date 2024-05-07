Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.59.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $200.10 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $4,270,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

