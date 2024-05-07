Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hims & Hers Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -105.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIMS. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $141,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,191 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,700 over the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

