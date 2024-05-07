Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $181.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.00. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $147.01 and a 52 week high of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average of $173.83.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.