Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $345.54 and last traded at $342.97. Approximately 610,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,316,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.16. The firm has a market cap of $337.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 280,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 102,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

