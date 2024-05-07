Horizon Technology Finance Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRZN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,991.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

