Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Stake Lifted by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $5,154,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,023,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after buying an additional 394,191 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,708,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,160,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

NYSE:HHH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.54. 252,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

