Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HWM. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.19. 147,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,446. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.41.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,507,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,216,000 after buying an additional 897,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $508,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.