H&R Block (HRB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HRB opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

