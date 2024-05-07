HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Plans $0.31 Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSBA stock opened at GBX 712.10 ($8.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 773.70, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 633.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 620.06. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 716.17 ($9.00).

HSBA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($8.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 830 ($10.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.05) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.18) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 807.65 ($10.15).

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($212,866.96). In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($670,470.05). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($212,866.96). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

