HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HSBC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,465,000 after acquiring an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 167.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,259,000 after acquiring an additional 527,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 39.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 197,283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 622,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 618,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,420,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $761.75.

HSBC opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

