Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lifted by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Humana by 41.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

